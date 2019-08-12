Ether-1 Trading Down 6.2% This Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Ether-1 has a market cap of $196,558.00 and $24,505.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quant (QNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00074456 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00359379 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006352 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 33,242,213 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

