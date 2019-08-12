Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ EQBK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.42. 26 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,478. Equity BancShares has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $42.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $395.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harvey R. Sorensen purchased 2,000 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Equity BancShares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equity BancShares by 27.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares in the first quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

