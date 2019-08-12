EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.11

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 7821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQM shares. UBS Group started coverage on EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 43.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EQM)

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.