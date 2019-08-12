EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Receives $48.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,056,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,008,000 after acquiring an additional 369,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.97. EQM Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.37%. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.52%.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

