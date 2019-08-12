Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Santander raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

E traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. 22,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,202. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.71.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.29). ENI had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $21.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ENI by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in ENI by 79.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at $350,000. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

