Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given a $15.00 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) received a $15.00 price objective from research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 134.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE:ERF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,163. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91. Enerplus has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 63,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,268,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 738,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 541,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2,665.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 87,828 shares during the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.