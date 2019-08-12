Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EFX. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$23.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday.

EFX traded down C$1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.25. 295,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,915. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.69. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$14.04 and a 1 year high of C$20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other Enerflex news, Director John Blair Goertzen sold 43,700 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,942.50.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

