Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 41750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69.

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

