Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,009,202.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.69. 1,522,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,542. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

