Elixir Price Down 50.9% This Week (ELIX)

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Elixir has traded down 50.9% against the dollar. One Elixir token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Kucoin. Elixir has a total market capitalization of $71,857.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elixir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00265782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.62 or 0.01250263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00093679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Elixir

Elixir’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 35,431,681 tokens. Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken . Elixir’s official website is elixirtoken.io . The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elixir

Elixir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elixir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elixir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elixir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.