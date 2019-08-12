Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $112.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EA traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.60. 570,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,509. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.52.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $2,931,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $912,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,263.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,468 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,840 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,670,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,653 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1,091.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,263,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $128,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,806 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $177,732,000 after acquiring an additional 737,527 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,469,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $149,328,000 after acquiring an additional 614,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,388 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,039,000 after acquiring an additional 607,816 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

