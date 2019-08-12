Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ELUXY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.39. 2,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007. Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, analysts expect that Electrolux will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

