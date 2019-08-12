Eight Capital Raises Versapay (CVE:VPY) Price Target to C$4.00

Versapay (CVE:VPY) had its target price raised by Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.30 target price on Versapay and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Versapay alerts:

Shares of VPY stock opened at C$1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.76. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. Versapay has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Versapay (CVE:VPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 million. Analysts expect that Versapay will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Versapay Company Profile

VersaPay Corporation, a financial technology company, provides cloud-based invoicing, accounts receivable (A/R) management, and payment solutions for businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers ARC, a business-to-business solution that delivers capabilities in areas, such as invoice presentment, collaboration and collection, electronic payment, cash application, and A/R insight; PayPort, a cloud-based credit card and electronic funds transfer service; and Gateway that allows third party technology partners to connect to PayPort through a secure application program interface and offer the service as part of their own service offering.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Versapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versapay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.