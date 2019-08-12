Eight Capital Downgrades Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) to Neutral

Eight Capital cut shares of Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$125.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$110.00.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$97.50 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$127.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$122.33.

TSE FNV opened at C$123.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.45. Franco Nevada has a one year low of C$76.53 and a one year high of C$126.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$114.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.00, for a total transaction of C$848,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,180,734. Also, Director David Harquail sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.70, for a total transaction of C$1,047,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,942,960.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,567,660.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

