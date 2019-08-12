Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ECL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $206.66. 93,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,373. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $135.77 and a 12 month high of $209.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,650 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,540. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,535,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,352,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 169,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 11,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

