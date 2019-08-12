Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% during the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 1,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total value of $1,146,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,809.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,650 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,540 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $205.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,373. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $135.77 and a one year high of $209.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

