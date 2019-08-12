E-Dinar Coin One Day Volume Reaches $729,352.00 (EDR)

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. E-Dinar Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $729,352.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, E-Dinar Coin has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One E-Dinar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Livecoin and LocalTrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

E-Dinar Coin Coin Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . E-Dinar Coin’s official website is edinarcoin.com

E-Dinar Coin Coin Trading

E-Dinar Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, Livecoin and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy E-Dinar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

