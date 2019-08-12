Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.64. Dynex Capital shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 161,769 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on DX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.21 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 157.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dynex Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 762,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 592,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dynex Capital by 75.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 81,084 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

About Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.