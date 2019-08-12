Dougherty & Co Raises Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $145.00

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price upped by Dougherty & Co from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,546. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.93. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 2,490.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 59.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 910.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.