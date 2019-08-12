Dougherty & Co Raises Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $145.00

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price upped by Dougherty & Co from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.75.
NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,546. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.93. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 2,490.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 59.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 910.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cyberark Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.