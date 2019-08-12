Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DBL traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $20.59. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,821. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

