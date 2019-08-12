Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.92. 510,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,797. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $98.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollar General from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Buckingham Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

