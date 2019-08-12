Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0059

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Dock has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $1.14 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Fatbtc, Binance and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00264748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.01252188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00093777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,685,359 tokens. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, CoinBene, Binance, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.