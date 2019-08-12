Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of DIV stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 44,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,237. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.98. The company has a current ratio of 54.69, a quick ratio of 54.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85. The company has a market cap of $311.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.55 and a 1-year high of C$3.28.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.40 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

