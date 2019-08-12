Dinero (DIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $6,181.00

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. Dinero has a market capitalization of $6,181.00 and $7.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dinero has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dinero Profile

Dinero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

