DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Given a $130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.71. 511,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.41. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $125.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,390,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 14.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

