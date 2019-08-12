Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 943.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.98. 141,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.83. The firm has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $176.07.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.111 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.