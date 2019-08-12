Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.72 ($19.45).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €14.50 ($16.86) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €15.05. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

