Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €25.36 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.36 ($29.49) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.40 ($40.00).

DPW stock opened at €28.68 ($33.35) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.22.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

