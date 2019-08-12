Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLAKY. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Shares of DLAKY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,396. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $28.07.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

