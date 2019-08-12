Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) a $28.00 Price Target

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) has been assigned a $28.00 price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Commscope from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commscope from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Commscope stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 4,600,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,532. Commscope has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 23.91%. Commscope’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $1,279,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Commscope during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

