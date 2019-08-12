Desire (DSR) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Desire has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. Desire has a market cap of $25,509.00 and approximately $20,693.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 9,537,684 coins and its circulating supply is 8,937,684 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

