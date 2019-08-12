Denarius Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Denarius coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. During the last week, Denarius has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Denarius has a total market cap of $756,508.00 and $945.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000266 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,078,399 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.