DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) received a $26.00 price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $31.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.91. 52,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,797. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.08. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $46.67.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Fred J. Fowler bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $148,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 46.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,054,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,041 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,679,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,692,000 after acquiring an additional 826,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 107.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 709,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 368,085 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 14.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,972,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,174,000 after acquiring an additional 250,925 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

