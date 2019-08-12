DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCP shares. Citigroup set a $31.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

In related news, Director Fred J. Fowler acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 124,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 709,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 368,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

DCP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. 528,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,797. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.60%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

