Datawallet Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Cobinhood, BitForex and IDEX. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $90,397.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00264614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.79 or 0.01262219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020862 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00094480 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Cobinhood, BitForex, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.