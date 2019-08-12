DATA Price Reaches $0.0008 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $194,524.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, UEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DATA Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,487,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Ethfinex, IDEX, UEX, Huobi, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

