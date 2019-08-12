DA Davidson Analysts Give Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) a $48.00 Price Target

DA Davidson set a $48.00 target price on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ OSTK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,565,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.47. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $908.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Patrick Michael Byrne sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $6,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,832,072.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,025.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,555 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,823. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

