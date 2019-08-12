Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given a $16.00 Price Target by Needham & Company LLC Analysts

Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price target on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

CYTK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. 311,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,058. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The firm has a market cap of $786.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 405.45% and a negative net margin of 308.73%. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $65,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,880.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $176,535. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 38,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 139.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 655,561.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 85,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

