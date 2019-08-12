CRPT (CRPT) One Day Volume Tops $490,111.00

CRPT (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. One CRPT token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, HitBTC, token.store and IDEX. CRPT has a total market cap of $31.66 million and $490,111.00 worth of CRPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CRPT has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.11 or 0.04265910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044542 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000220 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About CRPT

CRPT is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. CRPT’s total supply is 99,868,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,871,024 tokens. CRPT’s official website is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for CRPT is /r/crypterium_com . The official message board for CRPT is medium.com/crypterium . CRPT’s official Twitter account is @crypterium

CRPT Token Trading

CRPT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid, KuCoin and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

