CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Trading 0.5% Higher

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €5.74 ($6.67) and last traded at €5.71 ($6.64), 22,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €5.68 ($6.60).

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CropEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $491.22 million and a PE ratio of 16.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol and other biofuels, and related products produced from grain and other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; and ProtiWanze, a liquid protein for cattle and pigs.

