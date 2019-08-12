Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Earns Sell Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their sell rating on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cronos Group from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.85.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 84.04% and a net margin of 2,521.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 217.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.