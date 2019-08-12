Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Earns Sell Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their sell rating on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cronos Group from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.85.
Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,043,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.63 and a beta of 3.43.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.
