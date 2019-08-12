Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $73.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Myokardia from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Myokardia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Myokardia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.89.

Get Myokardia alerts:

MYOK stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 2.06. Myokardia has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $67.79.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Myokardia had a negative net margin of 201.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Myokardia will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 4,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $198,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,053.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $521,930 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Myokardia by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myokardia by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Myokardia by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Myokardia by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.