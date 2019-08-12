Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $3.42 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00029961 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, Hotbit, GDAC and BitForex. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $651.97 million and approximately $139.33 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002624 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00145647 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000844 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004376 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003777 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000427 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030872 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000482 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Coinone and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

