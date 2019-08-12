COS (COS) Price Hits $0.0318 on Exchanges

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. COS has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $9,859.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COS has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One COS token can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.14 or 0.04269071 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00044671 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001098 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

COS Profile

COS is a token. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,372,705 tokens. COS’s official website is coss.io . The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio . COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto

COS Token Trading

COS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

