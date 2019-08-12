CORDIXPEF3/TR UT (ASX:CD3) Shares Down 1.4%

CORDIXPEF3/TR UT (ASX:CD3)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.43 ($1.01) and last traded at A$1.43 ($1.01), 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.45 ($1.03).

The company has a market capitalization of $103.00 million and a P/E ratio of 5.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.47.

About CORDIXPEF3/TR UT (ASX:CD3)

US Select Private Opportunities Fund III specializes in investments in small and specialised private equity funds targeting lower middle-market operating businesses in the United States.

