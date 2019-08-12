Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper-Standard has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CPS traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.35. 16,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $614.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $144.16.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $764.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.61 million. Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Cooper-Standard’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cooper-Standard will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Debest bought 1,750 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.47 per share, with a total value of $69,072.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Pumphrey bought 5,320 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,956 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 52,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 328,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

