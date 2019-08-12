Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given a $220.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) has been given a $220.00 target price by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America set a $221.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,091. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $150.37 and a fifty-two week high of $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $4,875,199.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 570,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,870,553.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $832,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,468,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,675,054 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,545,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,902 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,064 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,363,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,445,000 after acquiring an additional 242,621 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,015,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,909,000 after acquiring an additional 120,139 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

