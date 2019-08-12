Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report sales of $16.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $15.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $66.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.05 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $74.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 22.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 156,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.17. 42,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,175. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $214.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.18. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

