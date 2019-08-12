Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Comstock Holding Companies stock remained flat at $$2.17 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,111. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a negative return on equity of 221.55% and a negative net margin of 6.28%.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

