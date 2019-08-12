Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Commscope from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commscope from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nomura reduced their target price on Commscope from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James cut Commscope from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Commscope in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.86.

NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.03. 12,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Commscope has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commscope will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,482,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commscope by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,187,000 after acquiring an additional 350,675 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter worth about $29,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

